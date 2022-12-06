L-G clarifies on appointment of law officers

December 06, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Tamilisai Soundararajan dismisses reports of ignoring names recommended by the government, says 14 advocates proposed by the government have been appointed

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday rebutted reports about ignoring advocates from the Union Territory in the appointment of government law officers in the High Court of Madras and subordinate courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the Lt. Governor said, of the 32 persons selected as law officers, 26 are from the Union Territory, five from Tamil Nadu and the remaining one from New Delhi.

Dismissing reports of ignoring the names recommended by the government, the Lt. Governor said 14 advocates proposed by the government were appointed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was wrong to say that the names recommended by the government were being ignored, the Lt. Governor said adding that the law officers were selected purely on the basis of a competitive examination and interview.

“The reports that the Lt. Governor signed the file without verifying anything was also wrong. The file was signed after examining whether the procedures were followed and qualified persons selected. The Lt. Governor has not interfered in the selection process,” Dr. Tamilisai said.

The transfer of Law Secretary Karthikeyan has got nothing to do with law officers’ appointment. He had completed his tenure and the transfer was expected, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US