L-G clarifies on appointment of law officers

Tamilisai Soundararajan dismisses reports of ignoring names recommended by the government, says 14 advocates proposed by the government have been appointed

December 06, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday rebutted reports about ignoring advocates from the Union Territory in the appointment of government law officers in the High Court of Madras and subordinate courts.

In a statement, the Lt. Governor said, of the 32 persons selected as law officers, 26 are from the Union Territory, five from Tamil Nadu and the remaining one from New Delhi.

Dismissing reports of ignoring the names recommended by the government, the Lt. Governor said 14 advocates proposed by the government were appointed.

It was wrong to say that the names recommended by the government were being ignored, the Lt. Governor said adding that the law officers were selected purely on the basis of a competitive examination and interview.

“The reports that the Lt. Governor signed the file without verifying anything was also wrong. The file was signed after examining whether the procedures were followed and qualified persons selected. The Lt. Governor has not interfered in the selection process,” Dr. Tamilisai said.

The transfer of Law Secretary Karthikeyan has got nothing to do with law officers’ appointment. He had completed his tenure and the transfer was expected, the release said.

