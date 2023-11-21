HamberMenu
L-G chairs meeting to discuss tourism zone at Manapet

The consultants of the KPMG group briefed the Lt. Governor on the pre-feasibility report prepared by them for the planned tourism project.

November 21, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan chairing a meeting to discuss tourism project

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan chairing a meeting to discuss tourism project | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Continuing with the deliberations on the plan to utilise 100 acres of land at Manapet for tourism activity, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the pre-feasibility report submitted by project consultant, KPMG, for developing the land into a multi-purpose tourism zone.

Following the meeting Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan had with representatives of KPMG recently, the consultants on Monday briefed the Lt. Governor on the pre-feasibility report prepared by them for the planned tourism project.

At the meeting, attended by Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Secretary to the Lt. Governor Abhijit Vijay Chaudhary, Government Secretaries D. Manikandan and A. Muthamma, held at Raj Nivas, Lt Governor, and the officials gave their suggestions.

“The firm will incorporate all the suggestions given by the government and submit its report. After submitting the feasibility report and based on the approval given by the government, the consultancy will prepare a techno-financial feasibility report for taking forward the project,” said an official.

The plan is to have entertainment avenues, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferencing and exhibitions) centre, adventure sports and a film city at Manapet. Of the 100 acres available with the government, only 70 acres could be utilised for construction as the remaining land would come under the purview of Coastal Regulation Zone guidelines, the official said.

