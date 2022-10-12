L-G chairs meeting on power privatisation

ADVERTISEMENT

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday held a high-level meeting on the privatisation of the Electricity Department in the Union Territory.

The meeting, held at Raj Nivas, was attended by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy; Home Minister A. Namassivayam; Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma; Secretary, Power, T. Arun; Secretary to the Lt. Governor Abhijit Vijay Chaudhary; and officials of the Electricity Department, a press release from Raj Nivas said.

Following the decision of the government to invite bids for privatisation of the power distribution network in the Union Territory, the employees of the Electricity Department went on an indefinite strike last month. They withdrew the agitation after the Chief Minister gave an assurance that he would take up the service matters of the employees with the Central government.

Government sources said the Centre’s transaction advisor for privatisation of the power distribution network, Pankaj Kumar Goenka, was also present at the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, Mr. Goenka participated in a discussion at the Chief Secretariat. Mr. Verma and Mr. Arun were also present, the sources added.