L-G chairs meet to monitor progress of vaccination in U.T.

‘10,132 healthcare workers, 1,864 frontline workers vaccinated’

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday chaired a meeting of COVID Intensive Vaccination Committee to monitor the progress of vaccination and also to prevent any further spread of the virus.

The meeting held at Raj Nivas was attended by her advisors, Director General of Police, CRPF, A. P. Maheshwari, retired IAS officer C. Chandramouli, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Director General of Police Ranvir Singh Krishnia, Secretaries and heads of government and private hospitals.

Since her take over as Lt. Governor, Ms. Soundararajan had been taking an active role in promoting COVID-19 vaccination.

As per data available with the Health Department, as on Thursday, 10,132 healthcare workers, 1,864 front line workers and 945 general public received the vaccination.

Meanwhile, 17 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Union Territory on Thursday.

Of the total number of cases, 6 each were reported from Puducherry and Karaikal regions and remaining 5 in Mahe.

The active cases now stood at 166, including 96 under home isolation.

The overall tally is 669 deaths, a total of 39,794 cases and 38,959 persons treated and discharged.

Cuddalore district reported seven fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 25,205.

While 25,857 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 39.

In Villupuram district, one person tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases to 15,275.

No positive case was reported in Kallakurichi district on Thursday.