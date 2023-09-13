HamberMenu
L-G cautions government doctors against indulging in private practice

The Puducherry government will soon be rolling out a comprehensive health insurance scheme. The government has initiated steps to open a college for nursing in Puducherry and Karaikal regions and a second Government medical college in Puducherry, says CM

September 13, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan along with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker and Ministers, launching the ‘Chandrayaan’, programme, at the virtual launch of ‘Seva Pakhwada and Ayushman Bhavah campaign’ by President of India Droupadi Murmu, at Kamban Kalai Arangam in Puducherry on Wednesday.

| Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday cautioned government doctors that stern action would be taken against them if they spent their duty hours in private hospitals, pursuing a private practice.

She was speaking at the virtual launch of the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign by President Droupadi Murmu at Kamban Kalai Arangam here.

Ms. Soundararajan said that government doctors should report for duty on time and discharge their duties in an effective manner. On the contrary, if they were found to be indulging in private practice in hospitals and clinics, strict action will be taken against them, the Lt. Governor said.

She said that not only as a Lt. Governor but as a sister of Puducherry, she would always give her approval for all welfare-centric schemes of the Puducherry government.

Speaking at the function, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said that Puducherry had already achieved a distinct place in the health sector but there was still scope for development. Doctors should also play a more proactive role in ensuring quality healthcare services to the people, he said.

The Puducherry government will soon be rolling out a comprehensive health insurance scheme. The government has also initiated steps to open a college for nursing in Puducherry and Karaikal regions and a second Government medical college in Puducherry, he added.

