L-G cautions against lowering of guard on COVID-19 in the U.T.

‘Three lakh people yet to get even the first dose of vaccine’

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday urged unvaccinated people to not delay the jab against COVID-19 as there were reports of cases rising again in some States.

Ms. Soundararajan, who along with Speaker R. Selvam, visited the vaccination camp at the Thavalakuppam PHC, appealed to the people to exercise utmost caution against a resurgence, given the reports of COVID-19 cases rising again in States such as Madhya Pradesh, re-emergence of infections in countries like China and the emergence of a new variant in the U.K.

Stating that an estimated three lakh people in the Union Territory were yet to take even the first dose of the COVID vaccines, the Lt. Governor urged them to make use of the 12-hour intensive campaign under way at 100 sites across the region to get protected from the virus.

The intensive campaign, aimed at administering vaccine for an estimated one lakh population between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., was being held as part of efforts to cover 100% of the 10 lakh eligible population with at least one dose of COVID vaccine before the festive season starts with celebration of Deepavali in the first week of November, Ms. Soundararajan told newsmen.

The campaign targeting coverage of an estimated three lakh unvaccinated population has been initiated on the theme, “I am Vaccinated; Are You?”

The Lt. Governor noted that 91% of the population in Thavalakuppam village had taken the jab while Nallavadu and Pilliyarkuppam villages had attained 100% coverage in partial or full vaccination. Apart from being the only available form of protection against the worst consequences of COVID-19, getting a vaccine certificate had become mandatory for overseas travel.

Re-emphasising the safety of vaccination, Ms. Soundararajan pointed out in spite of one billion of the country’s population getting a jab, no major side-effects had been reported.

A society that is fully vaccinated will also be able to celebrate festivals without anxiety, she added.