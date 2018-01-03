Puducherry

L-G calls on Home Secretary in Delhi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi calling on Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi calling on Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba in New Delhi on Wednesday.  

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday called on Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba in New Delhi.

The Lt. Governor expressed appreciation for posting officers of integrity in key posts in the Union Territory and clearing the backlog of promotions for officers as well as resolving several pending issues.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 20, 2020 10:45:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/l-g-calls-on-home-secretary-in-delhi/article22360744.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY