ADVERTISEMENT

L-G calls for fraternal ties with migrant workers

March 06, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagging-off the bicycle rally to mark the International Women’s Day in front of Raj Nivas on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday emphasised the importance of maintaining fraternal ties with migrant workers from other States in the wake of social media scaremongering about attacks triggering an exodus.

Interacting with the media after flagging off a bicycle rally to mark International Women’s Day celebrations, Ms. Soundararajan said while it is evidently wrong to suggest that workers are leaving Tamil Nadu in fear, it is nonetheless important to foster ties of unity with migrant communities by sinking differences of state or language as everyone shared one nationality.

The Lt. Governor cautioned the public against the recent influenza outbreak while stating that there was no need for panic. She urged wearing masks as a protective measure, especially while in transit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Puducherry government is committed to the well-being of women. Apart from introducing various women-oriented schemes, including ₹1,000 monthly assistance for destitute women, more schemes are expected in the Budget, she said.

School girls, ASHA workers, medical and paramedical students and nurses participated in the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US