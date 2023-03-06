HamberMenu
L-G calls for fraternal ties with migrant workers

March 06, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagging-off the bicycle rally to mark the International Women’s Day in front of Raj Nivas on Monday.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagging-off the bicycle rally to mark the International Women’s Day in front of Raj Nivas on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday emphasised the importance of maintaining fraternal ties with migrant workers from other States in the wake of social media scaremongering about attacks triggering an exodus.

Interacting with the media after flagging off a bicycle rally to mark International Women’s Day celebrations, Ms. Soundararajan said while it is evidently wrong to suggest that workers are leaving Tamil Nadu in fear, it is nonetheless important to foster ties of unity with migrant communities by sinking differences of state or language as everyone shared one nationality.

The Lt. Governor cautioned the public against the recent influenza outbreak while stating that there was no need for panic. She urged wearing masks as a protective measure, especially while in transit.

The Puducherry government is committed to the well-being of women. Apart from introducing various women-oriented schemes, including ₹1,000 monthly assistance for destitute women, more schemes are expected in the Budget, she said.

School girls, ASHA workers, medical and paramedical students and nurses participated in the rally.

