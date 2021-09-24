L-G calls for expanding coverage under Ayushman insurance scheme

Within 3 years of its initiation, it has helped provide medical care for the poor

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has called for expanding the coverage of beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

Addressing the Patient Safety Week celebrations at the Drugs Control Department under the auspices of the State Health Mission on Wednesday, Ms. Soundararajan said within three years of its initiation, the scheme had helped provide access to medical care for the poor, preventing complications from illnesses and even cutting down mortality.

Ms. Soundararajan, a doctor herself, recounted how serving in a rural setting made her realise first-hand the struggle of patients to raise money to cover treatment and medicine costs. People should make good use of this scheme, she said.

The benefit of this scheme is that the rate of deaths without access to medical expenses has decreased in the last three years. She urged the Health Department to take appropriate steps to improve the reach of the programme to cover all those who are eligible.

The Lt. Governor advocated dispensing medicines in precise dosage as per the age and Body Mass Index of patients. These days, people realise the efficacy of modern drugs but are worried about their side effects. The week-long celebrations should raise awareness among professionals and the public on judicious drug choices and monitoring for adverse drug reactions, she said.

She also urged the health professionals to get themselves constantly updated on latest developments. She recalled how it was an eye-opener to learn at a recent medical conference that new protocols for snake-bite treatment recommended adult dosage of anti venom for child patients as well.

Ms. Soundararajan also interacted with beneficiaries of the PMJAY insurance scheme who shared their stories of how it enabled them to avail themselves of healthcare during medical crises. T. Arun, Health Secretary and V. Anandalakshmi, Deputy Director of Health participated.