L-G calls for development of Mahe as tourist destination

Published - September 05, 2024 11:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant-Governor K. Kailashnathan chairing a review meeting in Mahe on Thursday.

Lieutenant-Governor K. Kailashnathan chairing a review meeting in Mahe on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lieutenant-Governor K. Kailashnathan has instructed the Mahe administration to take effective steps to develop the enclave (lodged in Kerala) of the Union Territory as a tourist destination.

In his first visit to Mahe since assuming office, Mr. Kailashnathan directed officials to develop a plan to accelerate its economy. Chairing a review meeting at the office of the Regional Administrator of Mahe, he sought the status of the ongoing development schemes.

Mr. Kailashnathan also directed the administration to work towards the comprehensive development of the Mahe region. Central government schemes should be vernacularised for the overall benefit of the people, he said.

Speaker R. Selvam, Puducherry District Collector A. Kulothungan, MLA Ramesh Parambath, and Regional Administrator D. Mohan Kumar were among those present.

On his arrival at Mahe for a two-day official visit, the Lieutenant-Governor was accorded a guard of honour. He was given a warm reception by the Speaker, Collector, the constituency MLA, the Regional Administrator, police officials, and other government officials.

A press note from the Raj Nivas said following the review meeting, the Lieutenant-Governor will be inspecting various project sites, including the NH66 Bypass, Walkway Phase-II, the Trauma Care unit, and the Harbour.

