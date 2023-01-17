ADVERTISEMENT

L-G calls for collective focus on achieving greater things for the nation

January 17, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Ms. Soundararajan said many stalwarts had undergone struggles to earn freedom and this was the time for reciprocating their selfless sacrifices by fulfilling their vision for India’s future.

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Jayanti Ravi, Secretary, Auroville Foundation at a function to mark the 150th birth anniversary celebrations hosted at Raj Nivas on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It is time for the country to reciprocate the leading lights of its freedom movement and achieve greater things, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Tuesday.

Addressing a programme to mark the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Sri Aurobindo hosted at the Raj Nivas, Ms. Soundararajan said many stalwarts had undergone struggles to earn freedom and this was the time for reciprocating their selfless sacrifices by fulfilling their vision for India’s future. Ms. Soundararajan is also the member of the Auroville Foundation governing board.

Noting that India had assumed the G20 presidency and lead the global response to shared challenges such as climate change, the Lt. Governor called for a collective focus, especially among youth, to realise greater accomplishments as a nation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She always felt that Puducherry was like the “mother’s lap” for revolutionaries like Sri Aurobindo and Subramania Bharati who took refuge here to reinforce the fight for the freedom. Ms. Soundararajan expressed confidence in fulfilling Sri Aurobindo’s and The Mother’s visions.

Later, during an interaction with the media, she said efforts were apace to implement The Mother’s vision for Auroville, a universal township that was envisioned to accommodate 50,000 followers from across the world. At present, the township had a population of only 3,000 and collaborative efforts led by various working groups were ongoing to develop Auroville in accordance with its founding vision, she said.

The event at Raj Nivas brought together various groups to take the vision forward, said Ms. Soundararajan.

Jayanti Ravi, Secretary, Auroville Foundation, members of the Auroville governing board and other dignitaries participated in the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US