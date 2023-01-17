L-G calls for collective focus on achieving greater things for the nation

January 17, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

It is time for the country to reciprocate the leading lights of its freedom movement and achieve greater things, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Tuesday.

Addressing a programme to mark the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Sri Aurobindo hosted at the Raj Nivas, Ms. Soundararajan said many stalwarts had undergone struggles to earn freedom and this was the time for reciprocating their selfless sacrifices by fulfilling their vision for India’s future. Ms. Soundararajan is also the member of the Auroville Foundation governing board.

Noting that India had assumed the G20 presidency and lead the global response to shared challenges such as climate change, the Lt. Governor called for a collective focus, especially among youth, to realise greater accomplishments as a nation.

She always felt that Puducherry was like the “mother’s lap” for revolutionaries like Sri Aurobindo and Subramania Bharati who took refuge here to reinforce the fight for the freedom. Ms. Soundararajan expressed confidence in fulfilling Sri Aurobindo’s and The Mother’s visions.

Later, during an interaction with the media, she said efforts were apace to implement The Mother’s vision for Auroville, a universal township that was envisioned to accommodate 50,000 followers from across the world. At present, the township had a population of only 3,000 and collaborative efforts led by various working groups were ongoing to develop Auroville in accordance with its founding vision, she said.

The event at Raj Nivas brought together various groups to take the vision forward, said Ms. Soundararajan.

Jayanti Ravi, Secretary, Auroville Foundation, members of the Auroville governing board and other dignitaries participated in the event.