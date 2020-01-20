L-G calls for beefing up police presence at bus stand, station in Puducherry

Police presence at the bus stand and railway station is being augmented during night hours to keep in check the exploitation by commercial vehicle drivers, on the instructions of Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi.

In a message to media, Ms. Bedi said the security and traffic police on night duty at the bus stand will be divided into small shifts, with a change of team every two or three hours. The Lt. Governor has asked for a minimum strength of two police officers who would patrol the vicinity as a team as it was imperative to have adequate police presence at the two main transit points in the city.

“Prevent and prosecute,” was Ms. Bedi’s message to the police department. “We cannot leave the commuters alone in need of help in the middle of the night,” she added.

The presence of a traffic officer is also required in the area to challan errants and it is the duty of area Station House Officer and area traffic office to ensure this, Ms. Bedi said. She also advocated putting an IRBn team on stand by if needed.

Apart from the Raj Nivas, the control room will also monitor the efficacy of the patrolling system. Efforts are also on to enrol volunteers for night duty to assist the police patrol.