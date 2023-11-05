L-G calls for a thorough probe into fire at Pharma factory

November 05, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has called for a thorough investigation into the fire accident at the factory of Solara Active Pharma Sciences at Kalapet that left 14 workers injured on Saturday night.

In a press statement, the Lt. Governor said a medical team should be constituted to provide treatment to the injured workers. Ms. Tamilisai has asked the authorities to gauge the requirements of the affected workers. A thorough investigation should ascertain the cause of the accident, she said, adding that early warning measures should be taken to avoid such accidents in future.

Leader of Opposition and Puducherry DMK convenor R. Siva demanded a judicial inquiry and adequate compensation for the workers. Mr. Siva, along with DMK MLAs Annibal Kennedy, R. Senthilkumar and L. Sampath, visited the factory site where a public protest was held condemning the incident.

Lamenting the “lax attitude” of the government in monitoring industrial safety norms, Mr. Siva said this was the second serious accident to occur at the factory where, last year, two workers had died in a similar fire accident.

According to the DMK leader, various studies indicated that chemical effluents from the factory are released into the sea, affecting water supply.

Pointing out that 10 fishing hamlets abounded the factory, he urged the government to take all these factors into consideration and conduct a comprehensive inquiry.

