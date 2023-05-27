L-G blames officials for cancellation of MBBS admission in government medical college

May 27, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday blamed officials for the situation leading up to the cancellation of MBBS admission in Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB).

Interacting with media after visiting the medical college, the Lt. Governor said the decision of UGMEB not to grant continuation of recognition for MBBS degree (150 seats) awarded by the Pondicherry University was a matter of concern.

“The board has cancelled the admission process due to certain minor deficiencies, like absence of CCTV cameras. The cameras have been installed but not connected. The issue could have been avoided by timely intervention of hospital authorities . The deficiencies will be attended to very soon. Parents and students need not worry,’’ she said.

In a ‘letter of disapproval’, the Director of UGMEB, Shambhu Sharan Kumar, had on May 16, decided not to grant approval for admission. The letter had cited deficiencies with respect to teaching faculty and footage of camera installed at the medical college, said a government official.

Demand for expert committee

Former Member of Parliament M. Ramadass and deputy secretary of AIADMK Vaiyapuri Manikantan in separate statements have criticised the government for putting the students and parents under undue stress.

Mr. Ramadass said the Chief Minister, who also holds the Health portfolio, owes an explanation to the people for the fiasco. It was paradoxical that the Chief Minister intended to convert the downgraded college into a Medical University without understanding the nuances of a University.

The government should deeply introspect on the fact that the college was wanting in several respects of education, training, research and medical treatment. A committee of five senior professors of Jipmer should be constituted to evaluate the administrative and academic credentials of the college.

