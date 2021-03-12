Puducherry

L-G, Australian envoy discuss trade, business

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan held a virtual meeting with Barry O' Farrell, Australian High Commissioner at the Raj Nivas on Thursday  

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday discussed possibilities for exchange of best practices and innovations in healthcare, IT and higher education over a virtual meeting with Barry O’ Farrell, Australian High Commissioner to India, from the Raj Nivas.

According to a press note from Raj Nivas, the meeting featured an overview of trade and business and various other dimensions of the bilateral economic partnership.

Exchange of students in areas such as higher education was also discussed.

Mr. Farrell, on learning about the dual responsibility of Ms. Soundararajan as Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry, congratulated her for “donning two hats adroitly and making the world community realise the key role of women in higher echelons of administration”, the press note said.

