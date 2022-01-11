L-G assures support to potters in Villianur

PUDUCHERRY

11 January 2022 23:16 IST

‘Govt. will consider sourcing subsidised raw materials to improve their livelihood’

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the pottery hub in Villianur on Wednesday to get a first-hand account of the hardships faced by the highly-skilled artisans. One of the main problems faced by the potters is the shortage of sand as they strive to meet the higher demand for earthen pots during Pongal.

The Lt. Governor was informed that the sand for clay was sourced at high cost from Tamil Nadu. Potters also complained that they had to hawk the finished pots on the roadside as they did not have a proper trade outlet. Ms. Soundararajan, who also tried her hand at the pottery wheel, said the native skills of these potter families was remarkable and appealed to the public to extend their support and patronage.

The Lt. Governor, who was accompanied by Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, told the media that her visit was also to instil a sense of reassurance that the Government was willing to support the artisans and the tradition. The Government will consider providing raw materials at a subsidised rate and extending other support systems, she said.

The Lt. Governor earlier inaugurated the vaccination drive for the 15-17 age group at St. Patrick Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Saradambal Nagar. About 33,000 of an estimated target population of 83,000 students had already been vaccinated and full coverage was expected to be achieved in another week or so, Ms. Soundararajan said.

The administration was adopting a scientific approach to the COVID-19 situation and striking a balance between imposing certain restrictions, rather than a disruptive lockdown, and sustaining the local economy and livelihoods, she said. Stating that she had faith that the people would comply with the safety norms, Ms. Soundararajan said the new surge of cases could not be singly attributed to the granting of permission for New Year celebrations as the third wave was spreading all across the country.