L-G asks beneficiaries to get immunised

‘Vaccinate for a healthy Puducherry’

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday appealed to the target beneficiaries of the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination to get themselves immunised against the virus.

Ms. Soundararajan, who held a meeting with senior officers of the administration to review the ongoing projects and development works, urged persons in the age group of 60 years and above and those in the age group of 45-60 years with co-morbidity to come forward and vaccinate themselves for a “safe and healthy Puducherry”.

The Lt. Governor also reviewed the progress on COVID-19 vaccination programme. The second phase of the vaccination programme began in the Union Territory under a nation-wide roll out on Monday.