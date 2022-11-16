L-G asked to bring 65% seats in private medical colleges under govt. quota

November 16, 2022

Parents’ Welfare Association has also called for steps to rationalise tuition fees in private medical colleges

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry CENTAC Students/Parents’ Welfare Association has urged Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to intervene and bring 65% of the seats in private medical colleges in the Union Territory under the government quota.

In a memorandum addressed to Ms. Soundararajan, the association president M. Narayanasamy said the Central government had issued strict guidelines for fixing the fees in private medical colleges, and the Lieutenant Governor should ensure its full implementation.

Pointing out that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments had announced that 85% reservation would be made for domicile students, the association urged the Lieutenant Governor, also the Governor of Telangana, to implement a similar decision in Puducherry.

Support our reporting.
The association also called for steps to rationalise tuition fees in private medical colleges. Authorities should ensure that only the fees fixed for government medical colleges should prevail in the private sector, Mr. Narayanasamy added.

