L-G approves risk allowance for fire service personnel

February 26, 2022 17:23 IST

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Service will get a risk allowance from April.

The Lieutenant Governor has given approval to provide a risk allowance to the fire service personnel. The firemen above 9th level would get ₹3400 per month and those below the the 8th level would get ₹2400 per month along with their salary, an official release here said.

Fire service personnel had staged a series of agitations demanding risk allowance as per Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.