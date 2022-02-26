Puducherry

L-G approves risk allowance for fire service personnel

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Service will get a risk allowance from April.

The Lieutenant Governor has given approval to provide a risk allowance to the fire service personnel. The firemen above 9th level would get ₹3400 per month and those below the the 8th level would get ₹2400 per month along with their salary, an official release here said.

Fire service personnel had staged a series of agitations demanding risk allowance as per Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2022 5:29:24 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/l-g-approves-risk-allowance-for-fire-service-personnel/article65087170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY