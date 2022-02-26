L-G approves risk allowance for fire service personnel
Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Service will get a risk allowance from April.
The Lieutenant Governor has given approval to provide a risk allowance to the fire service personnel. The firemen above 9th level would get ₹3400 per month and those below the the 8th level would get ₹2400 per month along with their salary, an official release here said.
Fire service personnel had staged a series of agitations demanding risk allowance as per Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.
