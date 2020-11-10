L-G approves payment of salary arrears to teachers

Nod for waiver of road tax for passenger and goods carriers

The office of the Lt. Governor has accorded approval for funds towards payment of salary/pension arrears to aided school teachers and greenlighted the proposal for a waiver of road tax for private passenger and goods carriers.

The decision comes as relief for aggrieved aided school teachers and private travel operators, who had been agitating pressing for their demands.

According to a press note from the Raj Nivas, the Education Department was in the process of verifying the accounts of private-run grant-in-aid schools which are collecting fees from students as per the rate fixed by the Statutory Fee Committee. Since verification takes time, as an interim measure, the L-G’s office today approved release of grant-in-aid to a tune of ₹845 lakh to 35 schools as recommended by the Finance Department to pay salary to teachers.

The Lt. Governor’s office has also ordered the constitution of a committee to relook into the GIA (grant-in-aid) Rules which will be chaired by Development Commissioner/ Secretary (Education) as Chairman and Finance and Law Secretaries as members.

Approval was also accorded to the request to waive the road tax due for two months for goods carriers and for two quarters or six months for passenger carriers to offset the losses related to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

The government will incur a loss of ₹21 crore due to this waiver which will be off-set by other additional resources, the Raj Nivas said.