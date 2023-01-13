ADVERTISEMENT

L-G approves enrolment of 16,769 new beneficiaries under pension scheme

January 13, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Tamilisai clears proposal to provide ₹1,000 monthly assistance for women from BPL families

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has approved the enrolment of 16,769 new beneficiaries under the old age and destitute pension scheme. The scheme, operated through the Department of Women and Child Development provides monthly assistance as a sustenance fund to old age persons/widows/ deserted women/ unmarried women and transgenders.

A press note from the Raj Nivas, said the other key files cleared by the Lt. Governor, included the proposal to provide ₹1,000 monthly assistance for women from BPL sections who are not covered under any other welfare benefit schemes. The Lt. Governor also cleared the file to distribute ₹500 as pongal incentive via Direct Benefit Transfer to the accounts of all ration cardholders.

