L-G approves disbursal of salary for aided school staff

PUDUCHERRY

05 March 2021 23:10 IST

Decision will help hundreds get dues, pending for 14 months

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has approved the disbursal of pending salary for the staff and pensioners of government aided private schools in the Union Territory.

A release from Raj Nivas on Friday said, “The prevalent system of payment of salaries and pension had been in vogue for long and was a settled practice and so granted approval to continue the existing system of payment of salary and pension to the employees of government aided schools.”

The decision of the Lieutenant Governor will enable hundreds of teaching and non-teaching staff to get their salary and pension, pending for the last 14 months.

Advertising

Advertising

However, Ms. Soundararajan said a committee was earlier set up to examine and amend the Puducherry School Education Act and the rules thereof.

The Lt. Governor said she had approved the proposal of the committee to make legal changes required to bring in efficiency and accountability in the functioning of the government aided schools.

It might be recalled that the previous government and former Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi were locked in a war of words after the latter refused permission to disburse salary for aided school employees, citing violation in procedures.