L-G advocates death penalty for perpetrators of sexual violence on women

July 21, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday advocated the death penalty for perpetrators of sexual violence against women while describing the horrifying incidents in Manipur as extremely worrying.

Interacting with the media after opening a renovated municipal park in Lawspet, Ms. Soundararajan said she has even earlier maintained a view that sexual brutalities on women should attract capital punishment.

“It is unspeakable what the women (in Manipur) went through. All measures to prevent such incidents from happening in future should be taken immediately”, the Lt. Governor said. At the same time, measures should be taken to rehabilitate the traumatised victims, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

She refused to respond to a question on the over two-month delay in initiating action against the atrocities in Manipur as “it has become a matter of politics”.

The Lt. Governor said 70 of the 123-odd parks in Puducherry would be renovated and opened for the public. In the first phase, 25 parks are under renovation. The Lt. Governor also launched a global seed ball campaign on Beach Road as part of the C20 (Civil 20 Engagement Group) India 2023, a working group on Sustainable and Resilient Communities, which is chaired by Mata Amritanandamayi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.