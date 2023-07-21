HamberMenu
L-G advocates death penalty for perpetrators of sexual violence on women

Ms. Soundararajan refused to respond to a question on the over two-month delay in initiating action against the atrocities in Manipur as “it has become a matter of politics”

July 21, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched a global seed ball campaign on Beach Road in Puducherry on Friday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched a global seed ball campaign on Beach Road in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday advocated the death penalty for perpetrators of sexual violence against women while describing the horrifying incidents in Manipur as extremely worrying.

Interacting with the media after opening a renovated municipal park in Lawspet, Ms. Soundararajan said she has even earlier maintained a view that sexual brutalities on women should attract capital punishment.

“It is unspeakable what the women (in Manipur) went through. All measures to prevent such incidents from happening in future should be taken immediately”, the Lt. Governor said. At the same time, measures should be taken to rehabilitate the traumatised victims, she added.

She refused to respond to a question on the over two-month delay in initiating action against the atrocities in Manipur as “it has become a matter of politics”.

The Lt. Governor said 70 of the 123-odd parks in Puducherry would be renovated and opened for the public. In the first phase, 25 parks are under renovation. The Lt. Governor also launched a global seed ball campaign on Beach Road as part of the C20 (Civil 20 Engagement Group) India 2023, a working group on Sustainable and Resilient Communities, which is chaired by Mata Amritanandamayi.

