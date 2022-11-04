L-G administers first aid to wounded rider on highway

Tamilisai Soundararajan alighted from the car and attended to the patient. After dressing his the wound, she arranged for an ambulance to transport the patient to SRM Hospital in Kattankulathur. | Photo Credit: A VIDEO GRAB

The physician instinct in Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan came to the fore on Friday when she alighted from her car to provide first aid to a youth who sustained injuries from a two-wheeler mishap near Kattankulathur.

The youth had met with an accident while he was on his way from Puducherry to Chennai and was lying on the ground with a bleeding wound when the Lt. Governor passed by.

She immediately alighted from the car and attended to the patient. After dressing his wound, she arranged for an ambulance to transport the patient to SRM Hospital in Kattankulathur, Chengalpattu.

According to the Raj Nivas, the Lt. Governor also contacted the doctor and arranged for immediate treatment. The youth was reported to be fine.

In a video of the incident, as the ambulance left with the patient, a local resident can be seen approaching the Lt. Governor with folded hands saying that he never expected that she would get down from her convoy in this manner to help the wounded person.

“This is the first time I am seeing you in person”, the man says while expressing his profuse gratitude for her gesture.

“Passengers must wear helmets. Stop speeding or using the phone to avoid road accidents”, Ms. Soundararajan said later.