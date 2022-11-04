L-G administers first aid to wounded rider on highway

The youth had met with an accident while on his way from Puducherry to Chennai and was lying on the ground with a bleeding wound near Kattankulathur when the Lieutenant Governor passed by

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 04, 2022 20:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamilisai Soundararajan alighted from the car and attended to the patient. After dressing his the wound, she arranged for an ambulance to transport the patient to SRM Hospital in Kattankulathur. | Photo Credit: A VIDEO GRAB

ADVERTISEMENT

The physician instinct in Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan came to the fore on Friday when she alighted from her car to provide first aid to a youth who sustained injuries from a two-wheeler mishap near Kattankulathur.

The youth had met with an accident while he was on his way from Puducherry to Chennai and was lying on the ground with a bleeding wound when the Lt. Governor passed by.

She immediately alighted from the car and attended to the patient. After dressing his wound, she arranged for an ambulance to transport the patient to SRM Hospital in Kattankulathur, Chengalpattu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Raj Nivas, the Lt. Governor also contacted the doctor and arranged for immediate treatment. The youth was reported to be fine.

In a video of the incident, as the ambulance left with the patient, a local resident can be seen approaching the Lt. Governor with folded hands saying that he never expected that she would get down from her convoy in this manner to help the wounded person.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“This is the first time I am seeing you in person”, the man says while expressing his profuse gratitude for her gesture.

“Passengers must wear helmets. Stop speeding or using the phone to avoid road accidents”, Ms. Soundararajan said later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app