Puducherry

L-G accords sanction

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 26 December 2020 01:35 IST
Updated: 26 December 2020 01:35 IST

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has accorded financial sanction of ₹11. 57 crore for providing cash assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer in lieu of distribution of cloth materials to Below Poverty Line cardholders.

An amount of ₹900 would be remitted into the account of BPL families by DBT mode. The gesture would benefit around 1. 35 lakh families, the release added.

