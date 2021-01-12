Puducherry

Krishnia takes charge as Puducherry DGP

Ranvir Singh Krishnia on Monday took charge as the Director-General of Police (DGP) of the Union Territory.

He was given a ceremonial guard of honour at the Police Headquarters here.

Mr. Krishnia belongs to 1989 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) in the AGMUT cadre.

He had served in various capacities in New Delhi, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry.

He had served Puducherry as the Inspector-General of Police for a brief period in 2012. Mr. Krishnia has come in place of Balaji Srivastava, who had been transferred to New Delhi.

The new DGP called on Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy after assuming charge.

