Kottakuppam traders down shutters in protest against CAA

A large number of Muslims owning shops and business establishments downed their shutters at Kottakuppam near the inter-State border with Puducherry in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Buses also remained off the roads in Kottakuppam as members belonging to various Jamaath committees held a demonstration demanding the withdrawal of the CAA. The protest call was given by the Kottakuppam People Welfare Committee.

The protesters, led by Abdul Hakim, organiser of the committee, gathered near the Kottakuppam police station and raised slogans against the BJP, “for creating a sense of insecurity among the minorities”. The protest went on for nearly three hours. Police pickets were seen at vantage locations to prevent untoward incident.