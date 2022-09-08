Koozhangal bags Puducherry’s best film award

Chief Minister will present the award at the Indian Panorama festival today

Debutant Tamil filmmaker P.S. Vinothraj’s Koozhangal has been chosen for this year’s ‘Sri Sankaradass Swamigal’ award for the best film.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will present the award at the Indian Panorama festival beginning at the Alliance Francaise on Friday.

The ‘Sri Sankaradass Swamigal Best Film Award’, instituted in 1995, carries a cash prize of ₹1,00,000 and a silver memento.

The film festival, jointly hosted this year by the Directorate of Information and Publicity, Government of Puducherry in co-ordination with the Navadarshan Film Society and Alliance Francaise, has showcased select films screened in the Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa under the auspices of The Directorate of Film Festivals functioning under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, New Delhi.

The festival here has had an uninterrupted run for 39 years and showcased some of the best films made in the country free of cost to the public. It is a unique event, one of its kind in South India and perhaps the only film festival conducted by the Government of Puducherry.

The festival, which is on till September 13, will be screening Koozhangal on the opening day, and Natyam (Telugu), Sunny (Malayalam), Kalkokkho (Bengali) and Alpha Beta Gamma (Hindi) on successive days from 6 p.m.