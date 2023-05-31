‘Kisan drone’ to be ready for commercial use soon; it will help in various farm operations 

May 31, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The “kisan drone” developed by the Atul Incubation Centre-Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation (AIC-PECF) is undergoing test runs on nearby farmland, and is expected to be ready for commercial applications shortly.

The AIC kisan drone model, with a 15-litre payload and an average 30-minute flight time capacity, is typically intended for spraying needs on small-to-medium-sized land holdings. For LIDAR (light detection and ranging) remote sensing and mapping of large land holdings, other types of drones are used.

Market strategy

“While commercialisation may have to go through several phases, we hope to use the model to disseminate awareness on usefulness of the kisan drones among farmers, impart training and facilitate better designs,” said V. Vishnu Varadan, CEO, AIC-PECF.

He said at present, pilot flight runs were being carried out on nearby farmland to evaluate feasibility. “Once the pilot data is consolidated, we will be ready with a Go-To Market strategy and move towards commercialisation on a large scale.”

Nevar Systems, an AIC manufacturing design and R&D start-up, has been engaged to run the pilot phase for feasibility evaluation with its existing clientele.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is under process with the newly launched agricultural division of the Manakula Vinayakar Engineering College, with the institution looking at trialling the kisan drone on a 40-acre farmland.

“The most common use for farmers is spraying of pesticides from its [drone’s] payload, pollination and remote surveillance of agrarian lands,” said R. Sundaramurthy, Executive Director, AIC-PECF.

Customisable drone

The kisan drone can also be customised depending on farmers’ need. For instance, for a typical spraying sortie, the land holding size would determine the required per-acre take-offs. Moreover, the optimal flying height will differ depending on the crop being cultivated. The AIC is evaluating a broad set of farmer’s requirements that can be met with drone applications, whether it is the use of fertilizers, pesticides or watering. The drone is also expected to help farmers address the issue of labour unavailability during peak season, as well as reduce the time taken to complete the task.

With the successful trail run, the AIC-PEC Foundation is working towards embracing next generation technology and farmers may soon be able to use high–capacity drones to transport produce such as fruits, vegetables and flowers to markets in a minimal time, said Mr. Varadan.

As the only technology incubation centre in Puducherry that runs the DaaS (Drone-as-a-Service) programme for Drone Technology, involving start-ups and GIS mapping companies, the AIC-PECF has set up a dedicated state-of-the-art prototyping facility in Puducherry Technological University to support Multi-Copter and Fixed-Wing Unmanned Aerial System design and development, drone data processing workstation, with per day capability of 100 sq km data processing, and a drone payload support that includes thermal mapping and surveillance cameras.

It is pointed out that farmers are unlikely to be direct end-users as under the stipulations of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), drones can only be operated only by a DGCA-licenced pilot. Moreover, with the presence of an airport in the city, the drone operations have to comply with the airspace map developed on the DGCA’s digital sky platform with colour-coded zones for flying drones.

The kisan drone projects are being backed by the Centre in a big way, starting with the design and development to incentivise technology adoption among farmers. Experts say that while drone applications occupy an important place in the armamentarium of the Agriculture 4.0 vision — which includes deployment of the Internet of Things, geo-sensors and high-end data analytics — these innovations work best when allied with policy-level interventions and measures to sustain the agricultural sector.