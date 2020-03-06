Kiran Bedi welcomes High Court order on Puducherry SEC appointment

Welcoming the order of the Madras High Court dismissing a writ petition filed by Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam challenging the Lieutenant Governor’s decision to reject the nominee of the Cabinet for the State Election Commissioner’s post, Kiran Bedi, on Friday, said the court decision would pave the way for establishing grass-roots democracy in the Union Territory after a gap of 10 years.

In a WhatsApp message to reporters, the Lt Governor said “the court decision ensures that local body elections to rural and urban bodies will be conducted by a duly selected public official approved by the administrator (L-G) and not merely appointed without a selection process. It opens up opportunities for people to take grassroots governance in to their own hands.”

The absence of elected local bodies for 10 years had deprived the people of several of their rights. Many public service buildings constructed using borrowed money remained un-utilised. Rural libraries are functioning without adequate books. Overhead water tanks have shown signs of dilapidation due to lack of maintenance, the Lt Governor said.

The setting of local bodies would also ensure women’s participation in rural development. Elections to the civic bodies would facilitate availability of more funds from the Union Government, Ms. Bedi said.