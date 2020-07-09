Puducherry

Kiran Bedi tests negative for COVID-19

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

The Puducherry Lt Governor had been tested after a staff member working at Raj Nivas tested positive

The Puducherry Lieutenant Governor, Kiran Bedi, tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Health Department conducted RT-PCR tests on Wednesday, after a staff member working at Raj Nivas tested positive for the virus.

“The Health Department has informed us that the COVID-19 test results of the Lt Governor have come negative. Raj Nivas will adhere to the protocol of keeping the staff, who were primary contacts, in home quarantine,” Officer on Special Duty, G. Theva Neethi Dhas, told The Hindu.

The test results of a few Raj Nivas staff members were yet to be declared, he added.

