Kiran Bedi is against all norms of democracy, says CPI leader D. Pandian

Mr. Pandian accused the Puducherry Lt Governor of standing in the way of decisions taken by the elected government for the welfare of people

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D. Pandian on Sunday charged Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi with “tearing to pieces” all democratic norms and principles of elected governance in Puducherry.

Talking to reporters here on the sidelines of a seminar organised by the CPI, he said that Ms. Bedi has no knowledge of the history of Puducherry. She had unsuccessfully contested the election in New Delhi and the BJP had posted her as the Lt. Governor of Puducherry, he said.

In other States, Governors were functioning in tandem with elected governments. But in Puducherry, Ms. Bedi was standing in the way of decisions taken for the promotion of the welfare of people by the elected government -- such as free supply of rice.

The Lt. Governor would not listen to any advice, but Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy was resisting all her interventions in keeping with the statutory provisions. The BJP had no ground in Tamil Nadu and parties that join hands with the party would only suffer a serious setback, Mr. Pandian said.

The front formed by the DMK, Congress, Left parties, VCK and other like-minded parties was strong in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, he said.