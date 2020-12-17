Kiran Bedi denies role in posting of officials on poll duty

PUDUCHERRY

17 December 2020 11:32 IST

She responded to a representation by the CPI (M) to the Election Commission of India

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said her office has nothing to do with posting of officers for election duty in the Union Territory.

Responding to a representation by the CPI (M) to the Election Commission of India accusing Ms Bedi of interfering in the posting of officers, the Lt Governor said the former Collector (T. Arun) tested positive for COVID-19. He has gone on earned medical leave.

“The ECI directed him to be replaced in view of the electoral work in progress. Not the Lt Governor’s office. Request the alleging parties to refrain from spreading misinformation,” Ms Bedi said in a WhatsApp message.

The Lt Governor said the Union Territory was battling COVID-19. The region faced a cyclone with grit and determination,.

“It’s because of everyone's collective work. The team work at its best. The news is all out to create fissures in this team work,” she said.