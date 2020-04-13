Kiran Bedi denies blocking free rice distribution in Puducherry

Distribution of free rice for ‘above poverty line’ card holders, as demanded by political parties, was under the consideration of the government, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said here on Monday.
In a Whatsapp message to reporters, the Lt Governor said the distribution of free rice and grains to ‘below poverty line’ card holders was being carried out based on a standard operating system.
Disputing reports that appeared in a section of media that she was blocking the distribution of free rice, the Lt Governor said, “The truth of the matter is that free rice and grains are already being organised for distribution for BPL families through a fair method based on standard operating procedure made for the purpose.”
With regard to demand for distribution of rice to APL families, she said, “The issue is still under the examination of the government.”
