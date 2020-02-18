Kiran Bedi criticises Puducherry Chief Minister on medical admissions probe

Hitting back at Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy for not disclosing the complete picture of the probe carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the 2017 medical admissions to private colleges, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday said six officials of the private medical college management are facing prosecution and further investigations into the case are on.

“The investigations will now reveal the historical nexus and the modus operandi of operations. The names shall tumble (out) to the pain and embarrassment of many mighty and powerful (which can be officials too) or remain buried in CBI records,” she said in a WhatsApp message to reporters.

The Chief Minister on Monday had disclosed a communication he received from the CBI about its decision to close the probe against six senior government officials (against whom Ms. Bedi had sought a probe) for want of evidence. The Chief Minister had accused the Lt Governor of tarnishing the image of the officers by instigating the Medical Council of India to file a complaint against the officials with the CBI.

“Even if the supervising officers of the day were not being held criminally culpable the question which shall remain is, who were overseeing the colleges? If the investigating agencies did not get the clinching evidence to prosecute some, it does not take away the visible negligent roles they may have played from such supervising positions.” she said.

Ms. Bedi claimed that the Centralised Admission Committee sponsored students who were denied admission by the colleges and who finally got enrolled only because of the intervention by the Lt. Governor’s office.