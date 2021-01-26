Kiran Bedi asks people to go for vaccination

Citizens have to avoid any kind of false propoganda, rumours and erroneous information about the vaccines, says the Lt. Governor.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, on Tuesday requested people to avoid rumours on COVID-19 vaccination programme.

In her Republic Day address, the Lt. Governor said, “Our scientists and experts have allowed emergency use only after they were confident about the safety and impact of the Covid-19 vaccines. Therefore, citizens have to avoid any kind of false propoganda, rumours and erroneous information about the vaccines.”

Indian scientists have developed two ‘Made in India’ vaccines as a proof of India’s strength and scientific proficiency, she added.

Hailing the contribution of elected representatives, officials ICMR, NGOs in controlling the spread of novel coronavirus in UT, the Lt. Governor said the region had set an example to the whole nation in the battle against coronavirus.

Stressing the need for continued vigil, Ms. Bedi said, “Wear face masks, maintain social distancing of six feet and ensure frequent hand sanitizing. I hope we will be soon out of this pandemic with the cooperation of all,” she said.

She also listed out various achievements of the government including disbursement of ₹2,000 to all ration card holders during the lockdown time. The government, amidst challenges, had made various efforts to fulfil aspirations of the public, she noted.

In a restricted celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex at Uppalam, the Lt Governor unfurled the national tricolour and inspected a guard of honour.

Unlike in the past, the celebrations were restricted to march-past by various contingent of territorial police, IRB, fire service and ex-servicemen.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Speaker V. P Sivakolandhu and senior officials attended. The Chief Minister also unfurled the national flag at the Legislative Assembly.