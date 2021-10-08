Kin of COVID-19 victims asked to avail of ex gratia scheme

Applications will be processed within 30 days, says Collector

District Collector Purva Garg on Friday appealed to the kin of COVID-deceased to avail themselves of the scheme to provide ex gratia of ₹50,000 that had been put in place in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference, Ms. Garg said arrangements had been made for the kin to submit their application for the assistance along with copies of documents such as ration card, Aadhaar card, bank account details, death certificate and proof of cause of death.

“As directed by the Supreme Court, we will process all applications and settle claims within 30 days of applying in the taluk office,” she said.

Besides, grievance redressal committee chaired by the District Collector and comprising medical experts has been set up to deal with any grievance or doubt regarding cause of death.

The measure follows the National Disaster Management Authority framing guidelines for ex gratia assistance to the kin of COVID-19 victims as directed by the Supreme Court.

The eligible claimants can get the application from the taluk offices. The duly filled-in applications, along with all necessary documents, should be submitted to the jurisdictional tahsildars of taluk offices.

Programme launched

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday launched the programme to disburse ex gratia to the kin of COVID-19 victims.

An official press note said that apart from this, the government was providing ₹50,000 each to the COVID-19 bereaved kin from the Chief Minister’s Covid Relief Fund. As many as 1,845 families (Puducherry-1445, Karaikal-248, Mahe-45 and Yanam-107) will be benefited.

PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Health Director G. Sriramalu and other officials were present on the occasion.