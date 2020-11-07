Kin hold protest after undertrial’s death

CUDDALORE

07 November 2020 01:54 IST

‘Selvamurugan had history of epilepsy’

Irate family members and relatives of an undertrial, who died in the Virudhachalam General Hospital on Wednesday night, staged a protest in Kadampuliyur, near Panruti, on Friday, seeking action against police personnel of the Neyveli police station.

The death of Selvamurugan, 42, sparked off the protest. His kin blocked traffic on the Kadampuliyur road, alleging that police excess was the cause of the death.

According to the police, Selvamurugan was arrested in connection with a chain snatching incident on October 30. He was remanded to custody in the Virudhachalam sub jail. He suffered seizures on November 2 and was taken to the Virudhachalam GH for treatment. He again suffered seizures on November 4, and was taken to the GH where he died.

His body was sent to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) for post-mortem.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav ruled out any foul play in the death of the undertrial. “Selvamurugan had a history of epilepsy and was taking medication. He was brought to the GH after he suffered seizures on November 2, and was given medications. The victim’s wife was present in the GH and he was again sent back to jail. However, he suffered another attack, again, on November 4, and died,” he said.

Mr. Abhinav said that the post-mortem was conducted in the presence of a Judicial Magistrate and the entire process was recorded. The post-mortem report clearly states that there was not a single contusion or injury on his body, he said.

Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi (TVK) on Friday alleged that custodial interrogation of Selvamurugan in the Neyveli police station had resulted in his death.

In a statement, T. Velmurugan, president of TVK, demanded stringent action against the police involved in the incident. The government should immediately intervene and announce a compensation of ₹1 crore to the family and a job for his wife, he said.

MDMK founder and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko demanded a CB-CID probe into the death of Selvamurugan. In a statement, he alleged that the Neyveli police had tortured Selvamurugan in their custody, resulting in his death. Mr. Vaiko demanded that the post-mortem be conducted by a team from a different medical college. The entire process must be videographed and a copy of the video handed over to the victim’s wife. The police should register a case of murder against personnel attached to the Neyveli station, he said.