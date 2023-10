October 27, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Khadi and Village Industries Board, Khadi Bhandar, on Friday organised a one-day exhibition at its Kamaraj Salai showroom near LIC here. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the exhibition.

‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion’ was the theme of the exhibition held as part of the Khadi Mahotsav.

As part of the Mahotsav, the board would be offering 30% discount on Khadi products and 20% on silk items at the Kamaraj Salai showroom till October 31.