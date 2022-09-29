Kerosene bombs hurled at house of temple trustee near Chidambaram

Police said unidentified persons hurled two bottles one after another at the house of Seenu alias Ramadass, trustee of Rama Hanuman temple on Parangipettai Road

The Hindu Bureau CUDDALORE
September 29, 2022 11:21 IST

Unidentified persons hurled two bottles filled with kerosene at the house of a trustee of a local temple at B. Mutlur near Chidambaram on Wednesday midnight.

While one bomb exploded on the bonnet of an SUV parked in front of his house, the other bomb did not explode. No one was injured in the attack while the vehicle’s front portion was damaged.

On information, the Parangipettai police rushed to the spot and held enquiries. Forensic experts also collected samples from the scene of explosion.

“We are pursuing various leads. The police are also perusing the CCTV footage in the vicinity to identify the culprits,” a senior police officer said. Further investigations are on.

