Keep Assembly under suspended animation till elections: AIADMK

The AIADMK on Thursday asked the Union Home Ministry to immediately intervene in the affairs of UT as ruling Congress has violated rules by calling for an agitation against the Lt. Governor.

“It is an irresponsible act. A ruling party calling for an agitation when the country is fighting novel coronavirus. We are reiterating our demand to keep the Assembly in suspended animation till the elections,” AIADMK floor leader A. Anbalagan said at a press conference.

Expressing unhappiness over Centre's inaction, the AIADMK leader said the Chief Minister has dared the Union Government by stating that the agitation would go on as per plan despite the restrictions imposed by the District Administration and Police Department.

He also demanded house arrest of leaders of political parties who have called for the agitation in order to maintain peace.

The Congress was trying to put the blame on the Lt. Governor to hide its failures. The Union Territory has not witnessed such a "weak" government in its history, he said.

“The government was responsible for the closure of 600 odd ration shops, textile mills and Lingareddypalayam Sugar mill. The Lt. Governor cannot be blamed for the "poor governance",” said Mr. Anbalagan.