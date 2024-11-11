ADVERTISEMENT

Kashmiri youth call on LG

Published - November 11, 2024 08:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan interacted with a group of students from Kashmir at the Raj Nivas on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A group of 25 students from Kashmir on a trip to the city under the Bharat Darshan programme for youth to explore the country visited the Raj Nivas and interacted with Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan on Monday.

Interacting with the delegation, led by Rabiq Ahmed and Balamurugan, the Lt. Governor spoke about the specialities, history and culture of Puducherry.

Responding to questions from the students, Mr. Kailashnathan said he was motivated by the desire to help people than the perks of power in his role as Lt. Governor. As someone who hailed from an ordinary family, he always identified with the issues of the common man even while serving as a civil servant in Gujarat, he said.

The Lt. Governor advised the students to develop skills in preparation for serving towards the development of Kashmir and through it the nation as a whole.

