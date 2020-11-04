Karunanidhi statue in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

04 November 2020 03:29 IST

A statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi is likely to come up inside the Bharathi park opposite the outgate of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. A committee headed by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, which met on Monday, has decided to install the statue inside the Bharati Park next to the Ambedkar Statue, a government source told The Hindu.

The Chief Minister had given an assurance in the Assembly to install a statue for Karunanidhi.

