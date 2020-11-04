Puducherry

Karunanidhi statue in U.T.

A statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi is likely to come up inside the Bharathi park opposite the outgate of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. A committee headed by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, which met on Monday, has decided to install the statue inside the Bharati Park next to the Ambedkar Statue, a government source told The Hindu.

The Chief Minister had given an assurance in the Assembly to install a statue for Karunanidhi.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2020 3:30:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/karunanidhi-statue-in-ut/article33017509.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY