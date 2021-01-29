Karaikal reports one Covid-19 death

Puducherry reported one more COVID-19 death in Karaikal that took the toll to 647 while 39 new cases were added to the overall tally on Thursday.

A 74-year-old male patient died at the Karaikal GH of severe COVID-19 pneumonia and ARDS. He had co-morbidities of diabetes and severe hypertension.

The toll in Karaikal has risen to 65 while it stands at 528 in Puducherry, 45 in Yanam and nine in Mahe.

The new cases, which were confirmed from 2,772 tests, were in Puducherry (21), followed by Mahe (11) and Karaikal (five). Yanam did not report new infections.

With 29 patients discharged on recovery in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in the Union Territory stood at 291. Of this, 100 were in hospitals and 191 in home isolation.

The case tally aggregated to 38,973 while 38,035 patients have recovered so far.

The test positivity rate was 1.40%, case fatality rate 1.66% and recovery rate 97.59%.

Of an estimated 5.67 lakh samples tested to date by the Health Department, about 5.24 lakh samples returned negative.